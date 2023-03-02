PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter worth $9,523,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter worth $905,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ashland by 640.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

NYSE:ASH opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.32%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

