PDT Partners LLC Reduces Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 162.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 5,695.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 222.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $92.78 on Thursday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 20.53 and a quick ratio of 20.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $578.02 million, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

