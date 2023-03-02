PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,779 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.