PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,250,000 after acquiring an additional 543,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 311,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.