Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP James Berry Sells 306 Shares

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP James Berry sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $24,330.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,703.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %
SAFT stock opened at $80.99 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.78 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
