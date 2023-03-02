Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP James Berry Sells 306 Shares

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP James Berry sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $24,330.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,703.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

SAFT stock opened at $80.99 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.78 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

