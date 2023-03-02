Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells 137 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RH stock opened at $291.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $412.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.72 and its 200 day moving average is $277.06.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. Research analysts expect that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

