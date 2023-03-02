Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.61% of PetMed Express worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 1,323.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 105.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PetMed Express by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PetMed Express Trading Down 0.6 %

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PETS opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $393.56 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.68. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Stories

