BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $18,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $44.28 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

