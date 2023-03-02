Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 23.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 776,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after acquiring an additional 148,063 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Service Co. International by 163.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.7 %

SCI opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $2,677,606 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

