Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of Vontier worth $19,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

VNT opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

