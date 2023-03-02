Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.47 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 906,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 141,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 80,941 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 24.2% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 138,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 458,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

