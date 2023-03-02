Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.47 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 906,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 141,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 80,941 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 24.2% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 138,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 458,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:STRL opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
