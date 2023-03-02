Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 37,400 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.72% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $19,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $735,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $859,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TARO stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.66. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $49.69.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.12 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

