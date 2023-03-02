Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 355.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 408.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 79,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $149.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.63. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $157.46.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $819,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,385,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,471,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,422 shares of company stock worth $19,765,300 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

