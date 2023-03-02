Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 766,822 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 766,822 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Vermilion Energy worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vermilion Energy Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on VET. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.