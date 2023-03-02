Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,324,389 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,324,389 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,982,000 after acquiring an additional 582,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,197,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,904,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,363,000 after acquiring an additional 659,183 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE PEG opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

