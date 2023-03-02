SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SEI Investments worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SEI Investments by 38.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 470.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,502 shares of company stock worth $8,589,453. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.