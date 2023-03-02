First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.