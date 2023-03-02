Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 183,800 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 183,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $143.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

