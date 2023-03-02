Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CNH Industrial worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.49 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

