Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 124,768 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.26 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $97.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.