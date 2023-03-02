SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.15% of SJW Group worth $20,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

