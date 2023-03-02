Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $20,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Shares of TYL opened at $320.10 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $453.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

