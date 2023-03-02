Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Acuity Brands worth $20,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 90.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $193.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.23 and its 200 day moving average is $176.92. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $198.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

