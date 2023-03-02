Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 65,100 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Vishay Precision Group worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPG. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,980,538.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 57,500 shares of company stock worth $2,454,150 in the last 90 days. 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $615.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $45.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.24 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

