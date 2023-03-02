SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.41% of SandRidge Energy worth $20,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $703,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 656.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 155,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 134,860 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 165,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SD stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SandRidge Energy

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.