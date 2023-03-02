Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 22,866 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,866 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $20,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

