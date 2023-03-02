Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 763 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of Seaboard worth $20,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 3,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,889.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.48. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $3,295.00 and a one year high of $4,394.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.80%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

