Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JHG opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

