TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,384,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $21,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TransAlta by 16.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,785,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,962 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransAlta by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Trading Up 0.4 %

TransAlta Increases Dividend

NYSE:TAC opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 406.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.