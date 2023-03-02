Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of Yelp worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Yelp by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,344 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yelp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,041 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $64,532,000 after acquiring an additional 87,039 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,860 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after acquiring an additional 56,165 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,282 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 97,453 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,736.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,605 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,956 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of YELP stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
