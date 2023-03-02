Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 341,300 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,035,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $20,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 582,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 244,736 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $5,190,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,645,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $2,086,129.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,443,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,757,517.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,645,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

