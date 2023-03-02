Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of New Relic worth $20,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in New Relic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

New Relic Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE NEWR opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,873 shares of company stock worth $3,992,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

