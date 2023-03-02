Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 169,099 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 208.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $20,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Post by 20.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Trading Down 0.3 %

POST stock opened at $89.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.