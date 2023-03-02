Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.79% of The Hackett Group worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1,112.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $596.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

