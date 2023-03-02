Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 2,901.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Super Micro Computer worth $20,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,372.4% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 446,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 428,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 580.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $10,100,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $103.98.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

