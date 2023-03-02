Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.49 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Huntsman worth $21,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1,582.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 22,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Huntsman stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

