Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.15% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,298 shares of company stock valued at $164,412. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

