Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $21,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $239.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.53 and a 200-day moving average of $214.99. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $284.42.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $2.401 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

