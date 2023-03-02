Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.04 Million Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AY opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.46 and a beta of 0.85. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AY shares. TheStreet downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.