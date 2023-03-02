Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,579,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $22,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 778,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 434,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 1,255.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 311,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LXU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of LXU opened at $13.81 on Thursday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.60.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

