Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

