Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $22,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $54.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Stories

