Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Ralph Lauren worth $22,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,180,000 after purchasing an additional 778,289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after buying an additional 674,405 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $40,466,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,042,000 after acquiring an additional 224,672 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 256.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 227,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 163,634 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $116.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $129.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.36.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

