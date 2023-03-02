Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 20,600 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.96 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

