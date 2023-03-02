The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,054 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 115.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,435,766.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,435,766.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at $938,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $718,298. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Andersons Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Featured Stories

