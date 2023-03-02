Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,420 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

