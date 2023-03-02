Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $81,141,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,483,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,554,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $30,936,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth about $25,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

