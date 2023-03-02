Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

