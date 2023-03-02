Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,289.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $36,051.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,654,753.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,577. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

