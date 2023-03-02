Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $168.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.12.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 78.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

